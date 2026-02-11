Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,172 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,879,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 156,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Labcorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,863,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,086,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,445,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,995,000 after acquiring an additional 401,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Labcorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.75.

Labcorp Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE LH opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.20. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $293.72.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

