Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,434 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upgraded FY2026 guidance — Medpace reported Q4 EPS of $4.67 and revenue of $708.5M (both above estimates) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 and revenue guidance ~$2.8–$2.9B, which exceeds consensus. This supports the company’s growth narrative and longer-term earnings outlook. Press Release

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $446.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 127.72% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.82.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total value of $35,874,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 296,880 shares of company stock valued at $178,815,404 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

