Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

