Candriam S.C.A. Buys 60,852 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 236,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,560. The trade was a 96.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,175. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.