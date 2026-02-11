Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 309,761 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,761 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.30. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

DYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

