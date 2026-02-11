Canada Goose (GOOS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2026 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – Canada Goose had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/6/2026 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/5/2026 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/21/2026 – Canada Goose had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/8/2026 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.