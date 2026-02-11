Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,636 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the January 15th total of 9,863 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cadiz Trading Up 0.2%

Cadiz stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.