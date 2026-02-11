Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 636 shares.The stock last traded at $33.14 and had previously closed at $33.1350.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Trading Up 0.0%

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) is the over-the-counter ticker for Bureau Veritas SA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company evolved from a maritime classification society into a diversified provider of conformity assessment solutions. Today, Bureau Veritas operates through a network of laboratories, inspection sites and offices to help clients manage risk, ensure quality and comply with regulatory standards.

The company’s core activities span four primary service lines.

