Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Celcuity by 78.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Celcuity by 211.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 611.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Celcuity Stock Down 3.5%

CELC opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. Celcuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celcuity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,700. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $317,070.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,464.40. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

