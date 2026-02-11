Brokerages Set Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target at $112.18

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRKGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.3889.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $2,396,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 342,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,110,541.57. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,625.94. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 240,387 shares of company stock worth $18,436,515 in the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after buying an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

