Brokerages Set Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target at $112.18

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.3889.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RBRK
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after buying an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Rubrik Trading Up 3.3%
NYSE:RBRK opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.
The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.