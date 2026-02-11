Brokerages Set Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $34.76

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.9524.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 171,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $5,985,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,499,455.28. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 337,002 shares of company stock worth $11,445,938 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,147,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,239,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $617,269,000 after buying an additional 346,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 82,596.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $841,339,000 after buying an additional 29,735,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $639,715,000 after buying an additional 2,238,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

