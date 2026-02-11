Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE BRX opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 695.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

