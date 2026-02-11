British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTIFree Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 9.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE BTI opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

