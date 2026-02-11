Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in January

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 973 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 15th total of 18,531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (BVB KGaA) is the corporate entity responsible for managing Borussia Dortmund, one of Germany’s leading professional football clubs. Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, the company combines a limited partnership structure with joint-stock features to oversee all sporting and commercial operations, including first-team activities, youth development and academy programs.

The company’s principal business activities encompass matchday operations, media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, and global merchandising.

