BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in January

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,646 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 15th total of 4,618 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $706,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 369.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:XTWY opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

