BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 394,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 427,345 shares.The stock last traded at $54.81 and had previously closed at $55.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNPQY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BNP Paribas from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

