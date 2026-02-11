BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

