BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $899,000 in Citigroup Inc. $C

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,089 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of C opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an “Overweight” rating, providing a near-term analyst-driven upside case for the shares. Benzinga: JPMorgan raises PT

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an “Overweight” rating, providing a near-term analyst-driven upside case for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Citi recently hit a 52‑week high, reflecting strong momentum and encouraging investor sentiment that can support further gains if fundamentals remain intact. Investing.com: Citigroup hits 52-week high

Citi recently hit a 52‑week high, reflecting strong momentum and encouraging investor sentiment that can support further gains if fundamentals remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup served as a joint global coordinator on the UI Boustead REIT pre‑IPO marketing — a routine investment‑banking role that generates fees but is not a material event by itself. Economic Times: UI Boustead REIT premarketing

Citigroup served as a joint global coordinator on the UI Boustead REIT pre‑IPO marketing — a routine investment‑banking role that generates fees but is not a material event by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup entities notified they ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a portfolio repositioning move by Citi’s trading/asset teams that doesn’t indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. TipRanks: Citi sells IDP stake

Citigroup entities notified they ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a portfolio repositioning move by Citi’s trading/asset teams that doesn’t indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha flagged Citi’s new 6.25% preferred issuance (rated a “Hold”); issuance of higher‑yield preferred stock can signal capital needs and may be perceived as incremental financing that is less favorable for common shareholders. Seeking Alpha: Citigroup issues new 6.25% preferred

Seeking Alpha flagged Citi’s new 6.25% preferred issuance (rated a “Hold”); issuance of higher‑yield preferred stock can signal capital needs and may be perceived as incremental financing that is less favorable for common shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: Citi beat EPS estimates but missed revenue expectations, which can spark concern about top‑line momentum even when profitability metrics look OK — a likely contributor to intraday weakness.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.