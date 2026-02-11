BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.50 Million in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Aflac comprises 2.8% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $432,201,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 594,971 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 459.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,969,000 after acquiring an additional 575,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 772,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 458,551 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Mizuho set a $107.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $601,538.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,981. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

