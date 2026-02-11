Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives $111.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.7083.
A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Barclays assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
