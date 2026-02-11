Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives $111.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.7083.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Barclays assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $295,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,165,364.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $217,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,925,910.40. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.