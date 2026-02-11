Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,821,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $101,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $295,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,165,364.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.