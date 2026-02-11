BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 10,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of global utilities, infrastructure and power-related securities. Managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust taps into BlackRock’s expansive research platform to identify companies involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of essential services such as electricity, water, transportation and renewable energy.

The trust’s primary objective is total return, emphasizing both current income and capital appreciation.

