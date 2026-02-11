BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.5%

BBN stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.

Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.

