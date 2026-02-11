BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) is a closed-end management investment company that concentrates its investments in the equity securities of companies engaged in science and technology industries. Established in December 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. BST primarily targets firms involved in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other technology-driven sectors.

The trust’s investment strategy is rooted in fundamental, bottom-up analysis carried out by a dedicated team of research professionals at BlackRock.

