BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.

