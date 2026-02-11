BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.0%

BIT traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.