BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments. Established and managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust provides investors with exposure to senior secured loans, high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other floating rate credit products. By focusing on floating rate securities, the fund aims to offer protection against rising interest rates while pursuing consistent income generation.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed through an active, research-driven process led by a team of credit specialists within BlackRock’s Global Credit platform.

