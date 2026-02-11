BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE:BOE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,118. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.
The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.