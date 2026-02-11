BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184 and last traded at GBX 180.50, with a volume of 584148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £184.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.45.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

