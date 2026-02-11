BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 27th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc (NYSE: DSU) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital preservation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the fund employs a multi-sector, global fixed-income strategy that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a portfolio of debt instruments. As an interval fund, DSU offers quarterly liquidity to shareholders who wish to redeem shares at specified intervals.

The fund’s investment approach centers on allocation across various credit sectors, including high-yield corporate bonds, emerging markets debt, bank loans and securitized products.

