BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 27th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 310,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,607. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

