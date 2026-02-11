BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

BL stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 228.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 93,544 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record bookings, revenue growth and margin expansion: Q4 revenue rose ~8.1% to $183.2M, full‑year revenue was $700.4M, non‑GAAP operating margin widened to 24.7% (vs. 18.1% a year ago), and non‑GAAP EPS beat expectations. These signal improving unit economics and demand. Read More.

Record bookings, revenue growth and margin expansion: Q4 revenue rose ~8.1% to $183.2M, full‑year revenue was $700.4M, non‑GAAP operating margin widened to 24.7% (vs. 18.1% a year ago), and non‑GAAP EPS beat expectations. These signal improving unit economics and demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: 2026 growth target and product momentum: management is guiding ~9–9.6% revenue growth for FY2026 and highlighted platform adoption (Studio360, Verity AI) and the WiseLayer acquisition as drivers for continued ARR expansion. Read More.

2026 growth target and product momentum: management is guiding ~9–9.6% revenue growth for FY2026 and highlighted platform adoption (Studio360, Verity AI) and the WiseLayer acquisition as drivers for continued ARR expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic wins and cloud/government credentials: expansion into Saudi Arabia, FedRAMP listing and the WiseLayer AI acquisition bolster TAM and GovCloud opportunities. Read More.

Strategic wins and cloud/government credentials: expansion into Saudi Arabia, FedRAMP listing and the WiseLayer AI acquisition bolster TAM and GovCloud opportunities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line roughly in line with estimates: Q4 revenue was essentially in line with Street expectations, so the quarter itself is not a clear surprise. Read More.

Top-line roughly in line with estimates: Q4 revenue was essentially in line with Street expectations, so the quarter itself is not a clear surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street reaction mixed: some sell‑side firms note improving fundamentals but say much of that is priced in (William Blair maintained a Hold). Read More.

Street reaction mixed: some sell‑side firms note improving fundamentals but say much of that is priced in (William Blair maintained a Hold). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Weak near‑term EPS guide: Q1 2026 non‑GAAP EPS guidance ($0.44–$0.46) is well below consensus (~$0.55), a primary driver of the intraday decline as it implies slower early‑year revenue/realization. Read More.

Weak near‑term EPS guide: Q1 2026 non‑GAAP EPS guidance ($0.44–$0.46) is well below consensus (~$0.55), a primary driver of the intraday decline as it implies slower early‑year revenue/realization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Activist investor / governance risk: Engaged Capital launched a proxy campaign targeting the board, increasing near‑term uncertainty and downside pressure. Read More.

Activist investor / governance risk: Engaged Capital launched a proxy campaign targeting the board, increasing near‑term uncertainty and downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and cash flow deterioration: GAAP net income and operating/free cash flow declined materially YoY, which raises questions about cash generation despite non‑GAAP improvements. Read More.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

