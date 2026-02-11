Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Releases Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.3%

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIREF shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Birchcliff Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America’s largest unconventional resource plays.

