Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Bio-Techne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $64.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.67%.The firm had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 68.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

