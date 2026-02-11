BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,313 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 11,371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLLKF opened at C$1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of C$1.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.21.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ), formerly known as CELLINK AB, is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tools and solutions for life science research. The company’s core offerings include advanced 3D bioprinters, proprietary bioinks, microfluidic devices and cell analytics instruments. These technologies are designed to accelerate drug discovery, tissue engineering and personalized medicine by enabling researchers to create and analyze complex biological models in vitro.

In addition to its flagship bioprinting platforms, BICO provides a broad portfolio of consumables and software that support end-to-end workflows for cell culture and bioprocessing.

