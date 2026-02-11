Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) COO Chad Smith Sells 2,056 Shares of Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $57,526.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $546,561.32. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BETR opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $448.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BETR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on BETR

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.