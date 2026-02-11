Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBNX. TD Cowen started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Beta Bionics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Beta Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of BBNX stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 105,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,804. The firm has a market cap of $623.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Beta Bionics has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

In other news, insider Mike Mensinger sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $230,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,208.72. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,391.42. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $960,835.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,530,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

