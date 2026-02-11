Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,071 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 509.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mplx by 177.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 37.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.