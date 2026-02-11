Benchmark Lowers Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $2.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 252.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAN. Wall Street Zen cut Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ:CAN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,059. Canaan has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.85.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Canaan had a negative net margin of 51.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Canaan by 32.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canaan by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200,869 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on Canaan and set a $3.00 price target — implying substantial upside versus the current share price. BTIG Buy Rating (Benzinga)

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on Canaan and set a $3.00 price target — implying substantial upside versus the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue came in far above expectations (US$196.3M vs. consensus ~US$25M), indicating strong sales momentum that investors view positively. Q4 & FY2025 Results (PR Newswire)

Fourth-quarter revenue came in far above expectations (US$196.3M vs. consensus ~US$25M), indicating strong sales momentum that investors view positively. Positive Sentiment: Operational update: record cryptocurrency treasury (BTC and ETH) and >10 EH/s deployed global hashrate — supports the firm’s mining business and balance-sheet crypto reserves. January 2026 Mining Update (PR Newswire)

Operational update: record cryptocurrency treasury (BTC and ETH) and >10 EH/s deployed global hashrate — supports the firm’s mining business and balance-sheet crypto reserves. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published the Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights — useful for investors but largely reiterates the results and management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Multiple outlets published the Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights — useful for investors but largely reiterates the results and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest update in the feed appears inconsistent (reports 0 shares / 0 days-to-cover), so it’s not a reliable signal from this data set.

Short-interest update in the feed appears inconsistent (reports 0 shares / 0 days-to-cover), so it’s not a reliable signal from this data set. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates — reported ($0.13) vs. consensus ($0.06) — and net margin/ROE remain negative, which weighs on valuation and investor confidence. Earnings Release & Metrics (MarketBeat)

EPS missed estimates — reported ($0.13) vs. consensus ($0.06) — and net margin/ROE remain negative, which weighs on valuation and investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Downbeat Q1 revenue guidance of $60–$70M (well below consensus ~ $166.5M) signals near-term weakness and is likely the biggest immediate headwind for the stock.

Downbeat Q1 revenue guidance of $60–$70M (well below consensus ~ $166.5M) signals near-term weakness and is likely the biggest immediate headwind for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A bearish note from Rosenblatt adds to downside pressure by flagging valuation/operational risk. Rosenblatt Bearish Note (AmericanBankingNews)

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company’s core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan’s mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

