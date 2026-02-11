Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of BSET opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.75.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett’s products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

