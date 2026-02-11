Barclays Lowers Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Price Target to $425.00

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $457.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $357.91 on Wednesday. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.34 and its 200-day moving average is $383.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

