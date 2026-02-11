Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Roth Mkm set a $22.00 target price on Lyft in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $22.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Lyft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,802,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,685,460.80. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $2,160,870.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 874,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,498,428.70. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $470,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 316.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.