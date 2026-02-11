Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 28.27%.The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NTB opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $140.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, commonly known as Butterfield, is a Bermuda-based provider of banking and wealth management services. Founded in 1858, the firm has grown from a local colonial bank into an international financial institution. With a focus on personalized client service, Butterfield offers a comprehensive suite of banking and fiduciary solutions to private individuals, families, and corporate clients.

The bank’s core activities include private banking, retail and commercial lending, trust and corporate administration, and fund services.

