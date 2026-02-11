Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $49.5750, with a volume of 4361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 21.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

