Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) CEO Kenneth Bockhorst Acquires 3,300 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Bockhorst acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.42 per share, with a total value of $502,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,781.46. This represents a 8.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BMI stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,042. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 257,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after buying an additional 198,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,751,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $6,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $232.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.