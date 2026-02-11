Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.3333.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.
NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things.
