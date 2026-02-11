Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Backblaze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 17.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Backblaze by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 202,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.