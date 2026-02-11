Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid‑$200s), supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research

Positive Sentiment: Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B‑plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple.

Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator.

Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Director Sells 35,000 Shares

Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors.

Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (roughly +112% vs. average) indicates elevated hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downside pressure in the near term.

LRCX opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $251.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

