Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 2,998 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.9% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

DHR opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

