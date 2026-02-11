Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its stake in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,527 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.07% of Pony AI worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PONY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pony AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 704.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pony AI during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of PONY stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. Pony AI had a negative net margin of 350.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PONY shares. Macquarie Infrastructure started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

