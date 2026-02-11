Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $1.43 Million in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $220,404,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amrize by 247.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amrize alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Amrize from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE AMRZ opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

Insider Activity

In other Amrize news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrize Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.